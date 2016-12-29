It was a game to remember for Cariboo Cougars forward Darian Long.

Not only did he score a hat-trick in an 8-3 over the New York Jr. Islanders on Thursday it also sealed a playoff spot for the major midget Cats at the Mac’s AAA Hockey Tournament in Calgary.

After an early goal from New York to begin the opening period, the Cougars scored three unanswered goals from Tray Thomas, Hunter Floris and Myles Matilla to carry a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Daine Dubois continued the onslaught for Cariboo early in the second finishing off a scoring play from Ty Kolle and Jonas Harkins.

From there, Long potted his natural hat-trick before the end of the middle frame with his final marker coming on a penalty shot.

Matilla added the final Cariboo goal in the third period to seal the lopsided victory.

The Cougars end round-robin play on Friday against the Edmonton South Side Athletic Club.

The major midget Cats will play their quarter-final matchup on Saturday against one of the second place finishers.