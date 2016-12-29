In the past 24 hours, there hasn’t been much change in water levels or the rate of flow where the Nechako and Fraser rivers meet, so you’re still advised to avoid the area.

The City of Prince George and the Prince George Fire Rescue Service continue to monitor the ice flows in the area. These levels have caused the City to close Cottonwood Island Park and the Heritage River Trail. Hazardous behaviour can put your life and, potentially, emergency personnel’s lives at risk.

The City is putting up signs and barricades in the nearby boat and canoe launch parking lots, the Replica Bridge, and along the Heritage River Trail.

The City will also hire security for the area from 6 PM on New Year’s Eve until 12 PM on New Year’s Day.