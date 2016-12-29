It was a day to forget for Prince George’s Alyssa Connell who fell to 2-3 at the BC Junior Curling Championships in New Westminster.

Megan Bourassa of Delta Thistle carried out a 7-4 victory over Connell during Draw 7 on Thursday afternoon.

Connell fell behind 4-2 at the end of the 6th end before tying it up with a pair in the 7th end to even the game at 4-4.

Bourassa went back in front for good with three consecutive points in the final two ends to preserve the win.

In Draw 8, Connell fell 10-3 in 7 ends against Kamloops’s Corryn Brown.

Brown built up a 7-2 lead after four ends after recording two three spots in the 2nd and 4th to widen the margin.

Connell was outscored 3-1 the rest of the way before shaking hands.

Megan McGillivray of Vernon takes on Connell Friday morning.

The Prince George product will wrap up round robin play in the afternoon against Cieraa Fisher of Chilliwack.