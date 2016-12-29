While the BCHL playoffs don’t begin for another two months, that didn’t seem to faze the Prince George Spruce Kings or Langley Rivermen on Thursday.

Ben Brar scored the overtime winner on the power-play to give the Spruce Kings a thrilling 3-2 victory and sole possession of 3rd place in the Mainland Division.

After a scoreless first period, both teams picked things up offensively scoring a goal apiece.

Angus Crookshank beat Spruce Kings goaltender Tavin Grant to open the scoring at 7:58 in the middle frame after letting go a knuckler of a shot.

Prince George responded eight minutes later courtesy of Jarrod Hovde who finished off a great individual effort from Brett Mennear who ended the game with three assists.

Langley went back in front off of a broken that was later converted by Andrew Dumaresque who chopped home a shot past Grant for a 2-1 lead.

The tight checking affair would change courtesy of a slap shot from Tyler Anderson who beat Rivermen goaltender Bo Didur tying up the game at 2-2 at the end of regulation.

Prince George would then win the game on the man advantage in overtime when a point shot from 20-year old defenceman Adam Burnett was deflected in by Ben Brar to complete the victory.

MYPGNOW spoke with Burnett after the game and says it was imperative to come out on top. “If you take a look at the standings they were one point up on us heading into the game with us having a game in hand so it was a huge four pointer for us. I was really glad we tied it up and then win it in overtime.”

The game was a struggle at times for Prince George who had a hard time breaking through Langley’s rope-a-dope style of play. “They’re a good team obviously but are beatable. I think if we just sit back and let them make the mistakes we’ll come out on top,” says Burnett.

Spruce Kings forward Kyle Johnson exited the game in the third period with a possible concussion after taking a hard check earlier in the game.

Prince George outshot Langley 40-32 and went 1 for 3 on the power-play.

Both teams play again on Friday at 7pm from the RMCA.

BCHL Scoreboard

Vernon Vipers 4 Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2

West Kelowna Warriors 3 Trail Smoke Eaters 2