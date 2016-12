The Prince George Spruce Kings bolstered the blue-line on Friday by adding local product and former WHL’er Bryan Allbee from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Allbee had 3 assists in 33 games for the T-Birds this season.

In 146 WHL games between Seattle and Kootenay he recorded 11 goals and 17 assists.

He also suited up for two seasons with the Cariboo Cougars, his best season came in 2013-14 where he collected 16 goals and 21 assists in 39 games.