CN Centre General Manager Glen Mikkelsen is looking back on a massive 2016.

He says while the Prince George Cougars are the main attraction, two other major events also stole the show.

“Keith Urban was a tremendous success and that happened in September and Mamma Mia that show was so popular every seat in the whole building was sold and that doesn’t happen very often where every seat is unavailable and picked up by people.”

However, the CN Centre did a face challenge during the year. “Installing our new video score-clock system has been a process and has been going on for a couple of years analysing what we need, what the possibilities are going and out talking to different suppliers and finally installing it this past year.”

Other major acts that came through this year include Theresa Caputo the Long Island Medium, Flo-Rida and Florida Georgia Line.

A unique opportunity was presented to the city’s main entertainment facility according to Mikkelsen. “The filming of Hello Destroyer made a call for people to just volunteer and fill the stands to create the scenes for the movie that was filmed here in March. It has since been released at several film festivals in Canada and has gotten some good reviews.”

Another major event is coming to the northern capital in the spring after a 16 year absence. “We’re hosting the Telus Cup National Midget Hockey Championships and the last time it came to Prince George was in 2001, we’re quite looking forward to it,” says Mikkelson.

The tournament runs April 24-30.