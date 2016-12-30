The Prince George Chamber of Commerce is excited about the future after another successful year.

CEO Christie Ray and the chamber saw membership engagement increase in 2016. She says the organisation’s image grew in the community, and it did “fabulous advocacy work” at both the provincial and national chamber levels.

Building off that success, Ray is looking forward to what’s on the 2017 agenda. One highlight she shared is an upcoming business trip to India.

“The chamber offers familiarization tours to markets that we feel may be of potential interest to members of the business community and we really open that up for the entire community to participate in.”

The Chamber held a similar trip to China in 2014, on Ray says was a “tremendous success.” She’s looking forward to the upcoming event.

“We’ve already garnered quite a bit of interest in the trip and we’re excited about the others that will come on board in the first few months of 2017.”

Participants take off on September 21st, 2017. They’ll visit Delhi, Agra, Bharatpur, and Jaipur throughout the 10-day trip.