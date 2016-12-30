The Cariboo Cougars ran the table in round robin play at the Mac’s Midget AAA Hockey Tournament with a whopping 8-1 win over the Edmonton South Side Athletic Club on Friday.

Hunter Floris led the way offensively with two goals and two assists.

Ty Kolle, Darian Long, Jeremy Gervais, Jesse Pomeroy and Jarin Sutton also notched singles for the Cougars.

Zach Wickson made 15 saves for the win.

Cariboo will play the winner of Pool 4 in the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be played later that day with the final slated for Sunday.