Water flow is improving along the Nechako and Fraser rivers, but you’re still asked to steer clear of the confluence.

The ice has remained stable over the past 24 hours, but channels of swiftly flowing water have opened along the Nechako. The Fraser is also opening up, both where the two rivers meet and downstream.

For the time being, the City’s Mike Kellett says the area is very dangerous.

“This isn’t solid ice it’s all broken up, basically. You’re literally putting your life in danger by going out on there because you could fall into the river and quickly get hypothermia.”

Both Cottonwood Island Park and Heritage River Trail from the Cameron Street Bridge to Kiwanis Park are closed due to the ice.

The City is hiring security to watch the area this weekend.