Alyssa Connell of Prince George won her first tie-breaker in the women’s division at the

2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships in New Westminster.

After going 3-4 in the eight-team round robin, Connell knocked out Cierra Fisher of Chilliwack 12-8.

Earlier on Friday, Connell nipped Fisher 7-6 to force a three way tie for the 4th and final playoff spot.

The P.G. foursome lost 9-2 to Megan McGillivray of Vernon Friday morning.

Connell faces Megan Bourassa of Delta Saturday morning at 9 with the winner to advance to the three-four playoff game against Alysha Buchy of Kimberley Saturday afternoon at 2.

The one-two playoff match-up at 2 p.m. Saturday has Corryn Brown of Kamloops against Sarah Daniels of Delta.