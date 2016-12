The defending women’s champion Northern Capitals failed to make the playoffs at the Mac’s international hockey tournament in Calgary.

The Prince George based Capitals lost 3-0 Friday to the San Jose Jr. Sharks to finish the round robin with a 1-3 record.

The Caps only victory came against the Fraser Valley Rush on Wednesday 5-0.

In the men’s division, the 4-0 Cariboo Cougars have advanced to the quarter-finals Saturday against the Prince Albert Mintos.