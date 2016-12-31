For the second consecutive night the Prince George Spruce Kings needed extra time to beat the Langley Rivermen at the RMCA.

Tyler Anderson scored at 44 seconds of the second overtime period to give the Spruce Kings the 7-6 victory before 931 fans.

(Prince George won the Thursday game between the two teams 3-2 in overtime)

The winning goal was assisted by Bryan Allbee, who was playing in his first game in a P.G. uniform.

Allbee started the season with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Anderson and Brett Mennear each finished with two goals and an assist while Ben Brar also tallied twice for the 18-14-2-2 Spruce Kings.

The game was tied 3-3 after one and P.G. led 5-3 after two.

Langley out-shot the hosts 48-35.

Prince George is third in the Mainland Division, a point ahead of the 16-14-5-2 Rivermen.

The Spruce Kings are back in action on Friday, January 6th when they visit Powell River.

They also play on the 7th at Alberni and on the 8th at Nanaimo.

The next home game for the Spruce Kings will be on Wednesday, January 11th against Vernon.