The Prince George School District is satisfied with their 2016 calendar year, having faced a number of uphill battles.

Trustee Tony Cable served as the School Board Chairperson for the past year; his second term at the head of the table.

In one word, he describes the year for SD 57 as ‘busy.’

“The whole board has worked so hard, and our senior staff, on a number of important issues. We spent a lot of time in a very transparent, open process.”

The District is also reflecting on the specific challenge of creating more space in the schools with more students than the maximum.

Cable says the City’s population has gone up, but that doesn’t mean schools will be shutting down.

“A lot of schools in the Hart are getting up there in numbers and are at capacity. We’re having to look at strategies to accommodate the students with portables and so on.”

He believes the roles of the superintendent and the assistant to the position will provide great leadership and insight.

Trustee Cable says he’s also pleased with the implementation of the new strategies to reach out to low-income families and says it’s important to understand where education is needed.

“We had a rural task-force, where we went out and talked to all of the different rural areas and the parents; we developed recommendations on how we can help the rural areas, so that worked out really well.”

Cable is confident in the new leadership of Trustee Tim Bennett and that he’ll provide a new perspective on how to move forward.