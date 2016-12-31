The 16th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip at Ness Lake Bible Camp is set to be a chilling experience and nearly 80 people are expected to take the leap.

According to Program Director Dave Horton, conditions are looking great because of the recent cold snap in the Northern region.

He encourages those on the fence about participating to not be afraid of taking the plunge.

“New Year’s Eve is a busy night and kind of a party night, so some people come out just to wrap up their old year doing that. Some people do it just because it’s something kind of crazy; it’s pretty wild of what people have made a tradition.”

Horton says all safety precautions are being taken seriously, but reassures the dip is completely safe.

“The Ness Lake volunteer fire department will be in the water in dry suits; we’ve got a lifeguard and first aid on stand-by, but we’ve never had to engage that. It’s a real blast; it’s not like you’re doing it in the middle of nowhere and trying to warm up in a tent or a cabin or around a camp-fire. You can warm up pretty quick afterwards.”

Currently almost 80 people have signed up to hop in the freezing water, which is set to warm the hearts of boys and girls who may not get the opportunity of attending camp.

Horton says $3,800 has already been raised.

“We really believe that every kid should try camp at least once. We think it’s a great experience for any kid, from any background, and any walk of life. We just want to make sure that money doesn’t stand in the way from a kid having a great experience.”

The ultimate goal is raise $7,000 or more; heated cabins, hot showers, hot chocolate, and cinnamon buns will be provided for everyone involved.

The Polar Bear Dip begins at 2:30PM and you can click here for more information.