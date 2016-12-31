Today is December 31st, which means tonight, people will be breaking out the champagne or other kinds of drinks to welcome the new year of 2017.

Anticipating many phone calls this evening, Operation Red Nose is expanding their services by one hour for those who may be partying a little longer.

“We still get a lot of calls between 3AM and 4AM on New Year’s Eve because people are still out and about. So, we do definitely find that it helps and we just want to make sure that everybody does get a ride,” says spokesperson Andrea Johnson.

Hey #CityofPG, Rudy, Santa and the rest of us are back on the road this weekend, Friday and New Year's Eve. 250-962-7433. #saferidehome pic.twitter.com/EW4xtS4JUO — OperationRedNosePG (@ORNPrinceGeorge) December 29, 2016

There are 25 teams on-call to get people home safely and will be starting as early as 9PM, however, Johnson says the organization will only be driving within Prince George’s city limits.

“So when you do call in, we’ll be able to tell you whether we can pick you up or not. Last year, we did the same thing; we stayed within city limits and we still provided 209 rides. City limits actually covers a big area.”

You can click here for more information on Operation Red Nose and contacting them to get home safely this New Year’s Eve.

For information on Prince George City Transit service tonight, you can click here.