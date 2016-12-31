BC Premier Christy Clark is reflecting on the achievements and challenges the province faced in the past year, as well as looking to what lies ahead in 2017.

She believes Canada, and the rest of the world, took notice of BC’s work ethic, which has led to the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

“This means we are able to invest more in the future, and take care of those among us who need it most,” said the Premier in a release.

“That includes the largest single-year investment in affordable housing in Canada and strong steps to keep the dream of home-ownership within the reach of the middle class with our new BC HOME Partnership Program.

Clark also highlights the recognition the Great Bear Rainforest received from the Royal Family, making it an official landmark in Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

She also adds government will do whatever they can to serve BC residents in 2017.

“In the year ahead, we resolve to keep working every day to put British Columbians first, and to make sure B.C. is in a strong position to overcome any challenges and make the most of our opportunities.

Clark says she wishes everyone a happy and prosperous new year.