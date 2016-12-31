A snowmobiler has died following an avalanche in the area of Clemina, Southeast of Valemount.

Local RCMP responded to the report on Friday after 1PM, along with the BC Coroners Service and Search & Rescue (SAR) crews who determined the scene to be unstable upon arrival.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says Avalanche Control from Jasper, Alberta have been called to assist with the incident.

They are scheduled to arrive later today, to aid police and SAR with the recovery of the deceased male.

She adds the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as recovery efforts continue.