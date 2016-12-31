After winning their first five games, the Cariboo Cougars lost in the semi-finals 5-4 in overtime to the Belarus national team at the Mac’s international midget hockey tournament in Calgary.

Belarus scored the winner early in the O.T. on the power play.

The Cougars trailed 4-2 after two before they rallied to force extra time.

Hunter Floris scored with 4:20 left in regulation.

Trey Thomas, Jarin Sutton and Tyler Maser also tallied for the Cats.

Cariboo went 4-0 in the round robin before defeating the Prince Albert Mintos 4-1 in the quarter-finals with the Cats scoring all four goals in the third period.

It is the second straight year the Major Midget Cougars have been knocked out in the semis of the Mac’s.

Cariboo won the tournament two years ago on January 1st, 2015.