Alyssa Connell of Prince George earned bronze at the B.C. junior women’s curling championship in New Westminster.

Connell lost the semi-final 8-7 to Sarah Daniels of Delta in an extra end.

Daniels erased a 5-4 deficit by scoring three in the 9th before giving up a deuce

in the 10th.

The P.G. foursome was 2-4 before winning its final round robin game, a pair of tie-breakers and 7-4 victory over Alysha Buchy of Kimberley in the quarter-finals.

Connell earlier knocked out Megan Bourassa of Delta 8-6 Saturday morning and Cierra Fisher of Chilliwack 12-8 Friday night.

The Prince George team also beat Fisher 7-6 Friday afternoon to force a three way tie for the 4th and final playoff spot.

Daniels will play Corryn Brown of Kamloops in the Sunday final.