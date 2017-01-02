Gastrointestinal illness (GI) is making its way through Prince George and the University Hospital of Northern BC. Northern Health is asking for your help to diminish its reach.

GI, or Norovirus, is a highly contagious illness that is commonly spread this time of year. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal cramps, chills, fever, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. These symptoms usually only last a day or two but that’s more than enough time for the disease spread.

Northern Health recommends a few methods to protect yourself, seniors, infants, and those in the hospital from GI: stay home if you’re feeling sick. If you must visit a hospital patient, Northern Health asks that you only do so if you’ve haven’t been sick in the past 48 hours. Staying home from school or work will also stop GI from spreading.

You can also make sure you’re properly washing your hands and shared surfaces like doorknobs, faucets, phones, handrails, countertops, and keyboards.

If you need non-emergency health services, you can always call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. If you do need emergency help, Northern Health says not to hesitate to call 9-1-1.