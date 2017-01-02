Young inventors will soon have a new avenue to share their bright ideas.

The Prince George Farmers’ Market is creating a new Youth Entrepreneurship program this year to help get small businesses of the ground.

President Phil Myatovic says the sky’s the limit on what young farmers and artisans can bring to the table.

“If they have an idea, they can pursue it down at the market and see how it works. Something brand new, they can grow something, or bake something,” he says, “it’s all about supporting the local economy.”

A youthful boost will also help the future of the market.

“We want to have continuity of vendors coming in. As people retire, we want young people to come in,” says Myatovic.

The projected start date is early May, just in time for the first outdoor market of the year.