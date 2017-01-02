Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince George is reinstating it’s group programming this year.

Its Game On!, Go Girls!, Team Up!, and Girls Club programs were all stopped in August because of financial issues.

Executive Director Tim Bennett says the BBBSPG team has fixed the financial deficit, and he’s excited about offering these opportunities to the city’s youth again.

“They go and do things, depending on the program, either at the child’s school or at the clubhouse or in the community and it’s just an opportunity to focus on developing new skills.”

These programs bring up to 12 adolescents. Mentors organise group activities and help the kids through any social issues and day-to-day life.

Bennett expects sign-ups to begin in a week or two.