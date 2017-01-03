The Prince George Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on what they call a successful and uplifting 2016.

CEO Christie Ray says she’s particularly proud of the PGCC’s new positive reputation.

“We saw some really important things happening, such as membership engagement has been increasing. We’ve been very pleased with the image of the chamber in the community that’s growing and getting better and better.”

Prince George Chamber of Commerce Year In Review https://t.co/v0oC9Rpp20 pic.twitter.com/Wp9czmFIBZ — PG Chamber/Commerce (@PGChamber1) January 3, 2017

While there were no real big challenges over the past year, Ray says there’s always room for improvement in the organization.

“We try to do and to offer so much to our members and so much value and benefits. The primary struggle is always just not having enough resources to do as much as we would like to do.”

The PGCC says one of the most memorable highlights of 2016 was a tour of they took of local member businesses.

Ray says this opportunity gave her the chance to gather opinions and suggestions.

“Mayor, City Council, and senior City staff got together to really get a sense of what is important to them from a business standpoint and what they’d like to see from the City. We found tremendous value in that and got excellent feedback.”

She adds this was the first time the Chamber had ever held such an event and the tour, known as the ‘Biz-Ride,’ will be planned again for 2017.