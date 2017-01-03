Northern BC will be welcomed by Jack Frost during the first full week of 2017.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau, residents should see some flurries through the week, but there’s no real threat.

“Looking at what the historical records for the Northern Interior at this time of year, we’re not approaching those either.”

While the weekdays appear to show decent weather forecasts for the region, Charbonneau says to be prepared for a very cold weekend.

“Saturday night, we’ll get to a low of about -28, then by Sunday and Monday, the daytime highs are expected to remain below -20 with lows dropping down to -28 or -29 overnight.”

She also says communities throughout Northern BC, including Prince George, will see a 60% chance of light snow later on.

“Suggestions are you might start to see on the order of two to four centimetres, it might be closer to five even. So that’s something we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on, just making sure we monitor the track of that low as it starts to develop.”

As a reminder, Charbonneau advises all residents, at home and on-the-go, to prepare yourself as temperatures could change unexpectedly.