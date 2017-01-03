Operation Red Nose (ORN) delivered 872 safe rides home this holiday season, including 210 on New Year’s weekend.

It’s the first time since 2009 that the ORN has given fewer than 1000 rides, but that doesn’t change how spokesperson Andrea Jonhson feels about this year’s effort.

“Overall, obviously, we’re pretty happy with how the campaign unfolded. We don’t know why we didn’t reach the 1000 ride mark but we did the best we could and I think our clients and volunteers were really happy.”

It was another busy New Year’s Eve, as expected. Drivers delivered 172 rides and logged 4,142 km in one night. Volunteers also provided 38 rides and covered 2,224 km of city streets on Friday.

While this year’s total rides were down, Johnson saw donations per ride increase. The service is free but riders gave over $20,000.

“We’re very happy with the support that we received from the community. That was good to see and we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

She says the Rotary Club of Prince George Nechako hasn’t decided which local groups will receive funding but confirms the money will be given to local youth and sports groups.

Johnson also notes that 45 percent of all volunteers were new to the program, which she believes is the highest number in recent years.

Volunteers and sponsors will be recognized at an appreciation dinner on January 14th.