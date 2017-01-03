The Prince George Spruce Kings have added 18 year old goalie Aris Anagnostopoulos

(Air-es Ah-nag–nah-staw-pol-us) to their regular roster. He will back-up Tavin Grant.

Anagnostopoulos had previously been an affiliate player with the Spruce Kings this season and joins the team from the Kamloops Storm of the (KIJHL).

This season with Kamloops, Anagnostopoulos had a 7-7-1 record with a 2.63 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

He replaces Stefan Wornig who is on the sidelines with muscle cramping issues.

Photo credit: Matt Jensen Photography