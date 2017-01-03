Former Cariboo Cougar Griffen Outhouse of the Victoria Royals is the WHL and CHL Goalie of the Week.

The 18 year old Outhouse from Likely, B.C. was 4-0 with a 0.75 goals-against average, .979 save percentage and one shutout.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Outhouse blocked 138 of 141 shots in the 4 victories. Two of those wins came against the Prince George Cougars.

In his second season with the Royals, Outhouse is 21-12-3-0 and is ranked among the WHL’s top goaltenders in a number of major categories.

With 21 wins he is tied for second, while his 2.66 GAA ranks fourth and his .921 save percentage is good for third in the league.

He is also tied for 3rd in shutouts with two.

Outhouse and the Royals visit the P.G. Cougars Friday and Saturday.

Photo credit: CHL