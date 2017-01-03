The Prince George RCMP made city roads a lot safer during its six-weekend Winter Impaired Driving Enforcement campaign which wrapped up over the weekend.

Police nabbed the following on Friday and Saturday night through traffic stops throughout the city.

3 Impairment Drivers

1 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) with 30-day vehicle impoundment

1 3-day IRP

1 24-hour Suspension for Alcohol

14 Speeding violations

2 Intersection-related violations

1 No Insurance violations

6 Administrative violations

The campaign began in late November and stretched six-weekends. In that time, Police handed out:

25 Impaired Drivers

6 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), with 30-day vehicle impoundment

1 7-day IRP with vehicle impoundment

5 3-day IRP with vehicle impoundment

3 24 hour Suspension for Alcohol

9 24 hour Suspension for Drugs

1 12 hour suspension for a Class 7 (new driver) with alcohol

66 Speeding violations

15 Intersection-related violations

5 Distracted Driving violations (cell phones)

2 No Seatbelt violations

4 Drive without Due Care and Attention

2 Drive without Consideration

4 Stunting violations with 7-day vehicle impoundment

6 Driving without a Licence, some with vehicle impoundments

11 No Insurance violations

44 Administrative violations

2 Vehicle Equipment Infractions

8 Vehicle inspection orders for non-compliance

4 Drug Seizures (no charges)

During the same six-weekend between 2007 and 2015, the Prince George RCMP responded to six fatal and 11 Impaired Causing Bodily Harm collisions. This year, RCMP is pleased to report it responded to zero fatalities, and zero Impaired Causing Bodily Harm collisions.

The RCMP would like to thank the many drivers and their passengers for their patience while going through police road checks this past six weeks.