The Nechako and Fraser rivers are more stable now, but the city still asks you avoid them.

The City de-activated the Emergency Operation Centre earlier today. It was initially put in place on December 15th after water levels rose and ice built up where the two rivers meet.

Although water levels have since dropped, City spokesperson Mike Kellett says the rivers are still dangerous and are flowing more quickly than normal.

Because of this, the City’s Mike Kellett says Cottonwood Island Park and parts of Heritage River Trail are still closed.

“It’s just attracted a fair amount of attention so we’re just asking folks to bare with us, for the time being, we’ll just monitor the situation and reopen the park and trail when everything looks a bit safer.”

The ice cover on the Nechako now stretches about 23 km.

The City of Prince George’s Public Works will continue to monitor the rivers.