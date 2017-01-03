Months of organising, fundraising, and dance lessons paid off during Saturday’s Boogie with the Stars event.

Nine teams danced their way to over $91,000 in donations. The money will supports Spirit of the North program to buy 62 specialized rehabilitation wheelchairs for the University Hospital of Northern BC. These special wheelchairs are meant for more than just mobility, they help those recovering from things like strokes and surgeries get back on their feet.

Spirit of the North CEO Judy Neiser says it feels “amazing” to see all that money raised, and she’s also touched by the effort that went into the night.

“Some of them started training six or eight months ago so they’re giving up their own time to actually be down there practising, they put together their choreography, their costumes, everything to perform a two-minute routine.”

Neiser says the fundraiser surpassed all her expectations. Combined with other fundraisers, Spirit of the North has surpassed its $102,000 goal and will create a contingency fund with the surplus.