The UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team has a new recruit for the 2017 season.

She is Hallie Nystedt, a product of Stelly’s secondary school in Saanich.

“I have known Hallie for nearly seven years,” stated UNBC women’s soccer head coach Neil Sedgwick.

“She has grown into a player with sound technical habits and a strong understanding of the vision and awareness which we look to enhance within our group daily.”

Nystedt is a fullback, who plays with the Vancouver Island Wave.

She cites her trip to UNBC as a deciding factor to head up north.

“I absolutely fell in love with the campus when I was there,” Nystedt said.

“It was so beautiful and unique. I looked at a number of universities, but I was very attracted to the smaller class sizes and atmosphere at UNBC.”

Photo credit: UNBC