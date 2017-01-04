The UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team has a new recruit for the 2017 season.
She is Hallie Nystedt, a product of Stelly’s secondary school in Saanich.
“I have known Hallie for nearly seven years,” stated UNBC women’s soccer head coach Neil Sedgwick.
“She has grown into a player with sound technical habits and a strong understanding of the vision and awareness which we look to enhance within our group daily.”
Nystedt is a fullback, who plays with the Vancouver Island Wave.
She cites her trip to UNBC as a deciding factor to head up north.
“I absolutely fell in love with the campus when I was there,” Nystedt said.
“It was so beautiful and unique. I looked at a number of universities, but I was very attracted to the smaller class sizes and atmosphere at UNBC.”
Photo credit: UNBC