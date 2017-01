The Prince George Cougars are in the CHL top 10 rankings for a 14th straight week, however, they have dropped one spot from #6 to #7.

Just two other WHL teams are in the top 10 with Regina remaining at #1 and Everett sitting #3.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.

The Cougars play their first games in 2017 when they host the Victoria Royals Friday and Saturday.