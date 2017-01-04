The Prince George RCMP responded to about 900 calls between December 23rd, 2016 and January 1st, 2017. Among them, the RCMP called these three some of the most significant.

During the early morning of Friday, December 23rd, RCMP received a call about a possible assault at an Upland Street resident. Police found a female victim suffering from bruises, cuts and cigarette burns upon arrival. Police determined the assault happened elsewhere.

After investigating and exercising a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Pearson Avenue, police arrested five Prince George residents.

33-year-old Celia Robinson has been charged with four gun-related offenses, including using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, three assault-related charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, and uttering threats.

28-year-old Mandi Lee Zacharuk and 30-year-old Vanessa Kathleen Friesen face similar charges. They each face two assault charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, robbery with a firearm, and uttering threats. Zacharuk also faces a third assault charge.

34-year-old Ollie James Henyu faces three charges, including intimidating a justice system participants. 52-year-old Remi Paul Gauthier has been charged with having a firearm without a license.

Gauthier was released and is due back in court on January 28th. The other four have been in custody since being arrested and will be in court today.

The second significant incident happened around 2 AM on Christmas Day. The RCMP was called to an attempted break-in at a locked compound on PG Pulpmill Road.

A Police Dog Service Team found 50-year-old Earl Wade Johnson and 35-year-old Christopher Bradly Falconer under a large piece of equipment. They each face breaking and entering and failing to comply charges.

Lastly, around 2 AM on Thursday, December 29th, police were called about a shooting at a 1500 block of Strathcona Avenue residence.

Officers found a 44-year-old man at the scene suffering from shotgun wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP believe at least two masked males forcibly entered the residence, shot the victim, and fled in an older pickup truck.