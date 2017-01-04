The Prince George RCMP have arrested two people and recovered a stolen vehicle following a heads-up situation the morning.

Around 2:00 AM, a general duty officer saw what was believed to be a stolen pickup traveling northbound on Foothills Boulevard near 15th Avenue.

Shortly after being noticed, the vehicle took off. Police found it in a ditch on Chief Lake Road near Highway 97 a few minutes later and saw two men were seen fleeing the area.

The RCMP arrested one suspect immediately. Police dog, ‘Dero,’ found the second suspect about three kilometres away near the intersection of Highway 97 and Lehman Street.

Police recovered the 2004 Ford F-350 pick-up at the scene. It was reported stolen from a commercial parking lot on Domano Boulevard around 6:20 PM yesterday.

Police have not released either suspect’s name but say the two are known to the RCMP. The two men, aged 40 and 26, are in custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.