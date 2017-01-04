While Vancouver may be panicking about a lack of salt to spread on their icy roads, the City Of Prince George says there’s no need to worry about running low on supply.

City Manager of Roads and Fleet Blake McIntosh says they feel more prepared for winter more than the lower mainland altogether.

“We have a number of dedicated fleet vehicles that would allow us to clear the snow. Our parking by-laws and our snow and ice control policy certainly supports snow removal being that we’re a winter city.”

McIntosh adds Vancouver has used more than 7,000 tonnes of salt for the past few months alone, while PG uses that much salt over three years.

“On-site, we stock pile about 350 tonnes and then as we need it, we get it delivered via rail-cars. Then our contractors trucks them in, and then we put it in our salt shed.”

He also believes Vancouver doesn’t have the proper resources to combat this kind of issue.