Summer may seem like a long ways away these days but one of the City’s most popular summer events has confirmed its return this year.

“The Fun City Sliders will host again a giant waterslide down University Hill, says YMCA spokesperson Stephanie Mikalishen. “It’s 1000 feet long and anyone who was at the event last year will remember it’s quite a large slide and it was a lot of fun.”

The epic waterslide will be back in Prince George on July 15 and proceeds will once again go to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

“There will be a large number of food vendors as well so it local businesses are interested in getting involved, they should give me a call. What’s better than a great, fun summer event and raising money for local families?”

Strong Kids helps local children and families to access YMCA programs and subsidize memberships. Currently, one in 5 children require financial assistance to take part in YMCA camps and programs.

There will be a few new features this year.

“Last year the Unlimited Slider was for a half day but it will be for the entire event from 10am until 4pm so it’s definitely your best value ticket. Tickets are available now. Last year, folks had to wait until quite close to the event to buy them.”

Mikalishen says all proceeds will once again go to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign to help local kids attend YMCA programs.

Tickets are available on the Fun City Sliders and YMCA websites. The goal is to sell 4000 tickets and raise $25,000 dollars.