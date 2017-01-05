Two individuals, 1 man and 1 woman, sought out by Prince George mounties were arrested on Wednesday morning.

28-year-old Cole Aubichon and 21-year-old Cree Parenteau, both residents of PG wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, have been taken into custody.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says Aubichon had attempted to flee from police on foot while being observed on the 2200 block of Oak Street.

“A police service dog attended and tracked Aubichon to a residence to the 2100 block of Norwood Street, where he was taken in custody, but not after resisting effort to arrest him.”

However, Parenteau fell down while running away and was easily captured according to Douglass.

He adds they both have a reputation.

“They are known to us, we know who they were, we recognize them, they’ve been involved with the police in the past.”

Aubichon is facing the following charges:

– 4 counts of failing to comply with probation

– 3 counts of failing to comply with undertaking

– 2 counts of obstructing a Peace Officer

– Theft under $5,000

– Possession of stolen property

– Possession of break-in instruments

Parenteau is facing the following charges:

– 4 counts of failing to comply with recognizance

– 2 counts of theft under $5,000

– 2 counts of possession of stolen property

– Possession of break-in instruments

Aubichon is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Parenteau will go to court next Thursday, January 12th; both could be facing additional charges.

If you have any information on criminal offences or persons committing them, you are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.