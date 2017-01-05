The Prince George RCMP have a man in custody following a break & enter and failing to stop for police incident yesterday afternoon.

RCMP got a call of a man breaking into a Valleyview Drive residence just after noon on Wednesday. A “house representative” confronted the suspect while inside the home. Police say the suspect claimed he was a police officer and took off in a black Dodge pickup before the true RCMP were called.

Officers saw the pickup heading south on Highway 97 while on their way to the home. Police turned on their emergency lights, but the suspect accelerated instead of pulling over. Police did not pursue.

Shortly after that, the suspect lost control of the truck, hit a postal box, landed in the ditch near the corner of Sloan Road and Shamrock Road, and took off on foot. Police allege the man tried to enter another home.

RCMP and a police dog team arrested 30-year-old Clayton Michael Hohmann of Quesnel – a man RCMP call a “prolific offender” – in a nearby yard. He was transported to hospital for minor bite wounds.

Police found a loaded SKS rifle which was stolen from a Prince George residence on December 18th, 2016.

Hohmann was held in custody overnight and faces the following charges:

Break & Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Attempted Break & Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Personating a Peace Officer

Fail to Stop for Police

Occupy a Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm in the Vehicle

Possess a Firearm without a Licence

Mischief

Hohmann is due in court today.