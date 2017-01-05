RCMP have released the names of the two men arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen truck.

Police report the 26-year-old is Jordan Kenneth Oshaway of Prince George and the 40-year-old is Aidan Wesley MacDonald of Cluculz Lake.

They’ve each been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Around 2:00 AM Wednesday, a general duty officer saw what was believed to be a stolen pickup traveling northbound on Foothills Boulevard near 15th Avenue. The vehicle took off and police found it in a ditch on Chief Lake Road near Highway 97 a few minutes later. The two men were quickly arrested.

Both men were in court today.