The Prince George Spruce Kings opened a 3 game 3 day Island road trip with a convincing 10-4

loss to the Powell River Kings.

Five players notched four points each for Powell River who enjoyed period leads of 3-1 and 7-3.

Both Tyler Anderson and Hyun Lee Chong notched a goal and two assists for a Prince George team that was out-shot 46-22.

The Spruce Kings visit Alberni Valley Saturday and Nanaimo Sunday.

Photo credit: Prince George Spruce Kings