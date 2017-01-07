The Alberni Valley Bulldogs scored three times in the second period and added an empty netter in the third to beat the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-1.

Parker Colley tallied the only goal for the Spruce Kings who were out-shot 34-21.

Prince George began its Island road trip Friday with a 10-4 loss in Powell River.

The 18-16-2-2 Spruce Kings, who sit 4th in the BCHL Mainland Division, visit Nanaimo Sunday before hosting Vernon Wednesday.

Nanimo is 4th in the Island division, three points ahead of last place Alberni Valley.

Photo credit: Prince George Spruce Kings