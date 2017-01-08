The Prince George Spruce Kings outscored the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 Sunday to finish their Island road trip 1-2.

All of the goals in the game came on the power play, except the empty net tally late in the third.

Tavin Grant made 33 saves as the Clippers out-shot the guests 34-26.

Ben Brar and Chong Hyun Lee each had a goal and an assist for the 19-16-2-2 Spruce Kings, who hold down third place in the BCHl Mainland Division by a point over the Langley Rivermen. Tyler Anderson added three assists.

The Spruce Kings are back in action on Wednesday when they host the 21-13-3-2 Vernon Vipers.

Photo credit: Prince George Spruce Kings