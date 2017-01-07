The Lethbridge Pronghorns scored a double digit victory over the UNBC Timberwolves in both men’s and women’s Canada West basketball Friday.

Lethbridge took the men’s game 82-71 and the Pronghorns also beat the Lady Timberwolves 89-70.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Lethbridge women. Both the Lethbridge and UNBC women are 3-8.

Fourth-year guard Zoe Dahl led the ‘Horns and all scorers with 24 points on an efficient 10-18 shooting night. Dahl also picked up six assists and five rebounds.

For the Timberwolves Maria Mongomo scored a team high 22 points, while Vasiliki Louka had a double-double of her own with 16 points and 11 boards.

On the night, the ‘Horns hit on 50.8% of their shots compared to the Timberwolves 28.6%. The Pronghorns also dominated the glass, out-rebounding the visitors 49-35.

In men’s action, The Pronghorns improved to 7-4 while the Timberwolves fell to 4-7.

Pronghorn leading scorer Elliott Sentance led the way in the win scoring 25 points and completing the double-double with 11 rebounds. Point guard Dejon Burdeaux hooped 24 points.

Marcus MacKay matched Sentance’s 25 points to lead the Timberwolves and was deadly from behind the arc, hitting five of six three balls. Rhys Elliott chipped in with 17 points, while Austin Chandler had 13 points to round out Timberwolves in double digits.

The same teams have a rematch Saturday night in Lethbridge.

Photo Credit: UNBC Timberwolves