The Lethbridge Pronghorns completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting UNBC Timberwolves Saturday in Canada West basketball

In the women’s game, Lethbridge overcame a 31-10 second quarter deficit to edge the Lady Timberwolves 73-69.

Jessica Bachynski of Lethbridge led all scorers with 17 points and she recorded her second consecutive double-double with 10 rebounds.

For UNBC, Stacey Graham came off the bench to lead her team with 14 points, including 4 for 7 from long range. Maria Mongomo picked up a double-double with a 12 point, 10 rebound night and Vasiliki Louka chipped in with 10 points.

On the night, the ‘Horns shot a slightly better percentage than the Timberwolves, 35.8% to 29.6% but the difference in the end was the ‘Horns ability to hit from long range, hitting for 11 three pointers to the Timberwolves six.

The Lethbridge women are 4-8 while the Lady T-wolves drop to 3-9.

In the men’s game, Lethbridge improved to 8-4 with a 76-63 triumph over the Timberwolves.

The UNBC men slip to 4-8.

California native Dejon Burdeaux led Lethbridge with 21 points.

UNBC’s Austin Chandler hooped 21 points, including a near perfect 4 for 5 from behind the arc. James Agyeman was the only other Timberwolves player to hit double digits with 11 points.

Statistically there was very little to distinguish between the two teams except for the ‘Horns ability to get to the foul line in the second half. In the second half the ‘Horns were a solid 17 for 20 from the foul line and 20 of 24 on the night. The Timberwolves were only able to get to the line nine times for the entire game but kept themselves in the game with the long ball, hitting eight treys.

Rebounds favored the Pronghorns 44-40 and the ‘Horns only turned the ball over 12 times to UNBC’s 14.

The ‘Horns shot 40.6% while the Timberwolves were 35.3% for the night.

The UNBC men and women have their first home games in 2017 on Friday and Saturday against Mount Royal.

Photo credit: UNBC Timberwolves