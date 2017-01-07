The surging Victoria Royals built up a 2-0 lead after two periods and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

It was the 5th consecutive victory for the Royals, with three of them coming at the expense of the Cougars.

Ty Edmonds was superb in the loss with 36 saves as Victoria out-shot Prince George 38-26, including 19-8 in the opening period before 3,319 fans.

CHL goalie of the week and former Cariboo Cougar Griffen Outhouse made 25 saves, and has now stopped 163 of 167 shots over the last five games.

Kody McDonald tallied the only goal for the Cougars.

Nikita Popugaev picked up an assist in his first game in a P.G. uniform.

Regan Nagy scored the winner midway thru the middle period and earned an assist on the first period power play goal by Vladimir Bobylev.

The Cougars and Royals meet for the 8th and final time in the regular season Saturday at CN Centre.

After Friday’s action in the WHL, the Prince George lead in the B.C. Division is down to four points over Kamloops, seven over Kelowna and eight over Victoria.

Photo credit: PG Cougars and Brett Cullen Photography