The Prince George RCMP are asking for help in locating a male suspect involved in a recent string of counterfeit currency.
On Thursday January 5th, mounties received two reports of fake money being used in two separate PG establishments.
The suspect used American $5, $10, $20, and $50 bills, many of which had the same serial numbers.
The man is described as the following:
– 20 to 30 years old
– Medium height
– Medium build
– Wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a grey and black ball cap, black shoes, and glasses
In a surveillance photo obtained by RCMP, he is also believed to be driving a dark-coloured small SUV, likely a newer model Toyota Rav-4.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.