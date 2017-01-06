The Prince George RCMP are asking for help in locating a male suspect involved in a recent string of counterfeit currency.

On Thursday January 5th, mounties received two reports of fake money being used in two separate PG establishments.

The suspect used American $5, $10, $20, and $50 bills, many of which had the same serial numbers.

The man is described as the following:

– 20 to 30 years old

– Medium height

– Medium build

– Wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a grey and black ball cap, black shoes, and glasses

In a surveillance photo obtained by RCMP, he is also believed to be driving a dark-coloured small SUV, likely a newer model Toyota Rav-4.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.