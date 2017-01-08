The Prince George Cougars overcame an early own goal to knock off the Victoria Royals 4-2 Saturday before a feature night crowd of 4,335 at CN Centre.

61 seconds into the game, Jansen Harkins accidentally put one into the P.G. net on a missed pass.

Goalie Ty Edmonds was on the bench at the time for an extra attacker during a delayed Victoria penalty.

However, Harkins tied the game less than five minutes later deflecting a Sam Ruopp point shot.

Tate Olson and Colby McAuley also tallied for the Cats in the opening period and Nikita Popugaev added the insurance goal in the 2nd.

It was Popugaev’s first goal in a P.G. uniform in his second game.

Prince George out-shot Victoria 42-23, including 20-5 in the opening period.

The loss ended the Royals five game win streak. Victoria won the first of the double 2-1 Friday.

The 28-11-2 Cougars lead the B.C. Division by five points over Kamloops and by seven over Kelowna.

The Rockets edged the Blazers 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

The Cougars begin a four game road trip Tuesday in Red Deer.

#

Jeremy Gervais scored twice and Reid Perepeluk added a goal and two assists as the Cariboo Cougars whipped the Valley West Hawks 7-1 Saturday night.

The Major Midget Cougars improve to 22-2-1 in league play and remain seven points up on second-place Okanagan.

The same two teams meet again Sunday in Langley.

Photo Credit: Prince George Cougars and Brett Cullen Photography