Starting in September 2017, Grade 6 boys will be provided with the Human Papillomavirus Vaccination (HPV), an extension that makes British Columbia the latest province in Canada to do so.

As part of BC’s publicly funded immunization program, Health Minister Terry Lake says the government needs to do everything it can to help girls and boys grow up as healthy adults.

“The HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before a child is first exposed to the virus and will help protect them from HPV-related cancers and other serious health problems.”

Lake also said in a statement the cost of the vaccine has come down significantly and Health Canada has approved moving from a three-dose to a two-dose series, given at least six months apart.

The vaccinations will become part of the regular school-based clinics, but will also be available upon request through health-care providers.

HPV is one of the most common sexually-transmitted infections; it is estimated the vaccine could prevent up to 90% of potential cancers.