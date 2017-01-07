The Prince George Central Lions Club is providing residents with a helping hand in getting rid of their unwanted Christmas trees.

Since 2006, the club has been collecting trees for the City this time of year in the parking lot of the CN Centre, as opposed to driving door-to-door in the prior years.

Secretary Tony Herba says this is the better method.

“The members are dwindling and we’re getting older; people have been really good about driving to the parking lot and dropping them off. We help take them off the vehicles and piling them up for the city.”

He says the City calls the Lions Club every year to continue their services and they take nearly 100 trees every year, mainly from those living directly in the City.

“With outside people from Salmon Valley, Cranbrook Hill, or College Heights, they can come and drop off their trees, but they tend to just take them to the landfill site and deposit them there.”

Residents can also drop off any cash donations with their trees, which Herba adds will be go back into the community.

“Paid to the elderly with hearing aids, we do eyeglasses, and wheelchairs for the disabled; all that sort of stuff.”

You can drop off your tree between 10AM and 4PM in the CN Centre parking lot today and tomorrow.