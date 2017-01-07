The Prince George Crime Stoppers (PGCS) are pleased with the courage and vigilance of the public in 2016.

The program received 485 anonymous tips from PG residents, 16 of them resulted in arrests and more than $22,000 in seizures by RCMP and other authorities.

Since 1991, Crime Stoppers has received more than 12,000 tips, leading to over 1,500 arrests, and nearly $37 million in seized property and drugs.

The PGCS Board of Directors is thanking city residents for their continued help in providing important information leading to these arrests.

Throughout the past year, Crime Stoppers also continued their partnership with Shred-It Mobile services to provide opportunities for Prince George and surrounding communities to shred their personal documents free of charge.

The next shredding event will take place in the Spring on April 29th.

The society is also reminding the public when providing tips to be as detailed as possible and to not use your name.

Three ways you can submit a tip include:

– Call 1 (800) 222-8477

– Send via their website at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca

– Text “PGTIPS” and any information you can provide to 274637